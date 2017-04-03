Low-Down-Payment Mortgages: What You Need to Know

New homebuyers have a wealth of options when securing a mortgage, including access to 3%-down-payment mortgages. In some cases, they can even pay $0 down. These mortgages have become popular among homeowners, as they reduce the up-front costs and thus make homeownership possible for more Americans.

Low-down-payment mortgage options

New homebuyers have a few options when searching for low-down-payment mortgages:

3% down: Some traditional banks offer 3%-down mortgages, which are backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Some traditional banks offer 3%-down mortgages, which are backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 3.5% down: Homebuyers can secure a 3.5%-down mortgage that is backed by the Federal Housing Authority but originated through a lender as usual.

Homebuyers can secure a 3.5%-down mortgage that is backed by the Federal Housing Authority but originated through a lender as usual. No down payment:VA loans, USDA loans, and Navy Federal Credit Union mortgages are all no-down-payment options that certain homebuyers have at their disposal.

There are a number of details and caveats that homebuyers need to know about low-down-payment mortgages, from the up-front fees to the differing mortgage insurance costs and qualification requirements.

With this in mind, we've compiled a handful of our most valuable resources, tools, articles, and videos to provide you with a one-stop shop for the low-down-payment mortgage essentials.

Low-down-payment mortgage resources

