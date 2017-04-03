Canadian Biopharma Company Zymeworks Files With For U.S. IPO

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Zymeworks said it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company, which develops cancer treatments, said it intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ZYME". Citigroup, Barclays and Wells Fargo are joint book runners with Cannacord Genuity acting as lead manager and Cormark Securities acting as co-manager.
