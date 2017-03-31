U.S. Stocks Open With Slight Losses, But On Track For Positive Week And Quarter

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following an extended rally that has taken major equities to repeated records, including a record close for the Nasdaq on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 20,689. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2% to 2,364. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2% to 5,904. All three are set for solid gains for the first quarter, and the Dow is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain, the longest such streak since 2006. However, the blue-chip average, unlike the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, will post a weekly decline at current levels. Among the most active stocks, BlackBerry Ltd. gained 8.5% after giving a positive outlook.
