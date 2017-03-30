The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or concluded you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership. —Colin Powell

In nearly every profession, there will be problems.

Sports teams rarely have undefeated seasons.

In business, there will be years when plans do not work and the company may lose money, or have lower cash flow and profits.



In politics, a candidate may lose an election, or a piece of legislation may not get passed.

Problem Solvers

If you’re in business, especially in the investment world, you’re trying to find leaders who specialize in solving difficult issues in the toughest of conditions.

Not every business cycle is going to be good, often there are plenty of economic headwinds.

Turnaround situations are based on these kind of environments.

Cool Demeanor

In the current economic environment, with digital technologies affecting nearly every industry, I look for people who are cool under fire, who don’t get rattled, who have poise.



I also want people who are quiet and who stick to their strategies.

When you have an organization that’s confident in the underlying philosophy and strategy, it isn’t going to change, in my opinion.

In my view, solving problems remains as important a competency as there is for any leader in competitive areas.

The post Leaders: the right stuff appeared first on Smarter Investing