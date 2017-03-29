On Our Radar

S&P, Dow Open Slightly Lower; Nasdaq Flat

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, led by declines in banks and materials companies. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.

The Dow was down 41.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,659.59, the S&P 500 was down 2.92 points, or 0.123804 percent, at 2,355.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.27 points or flat, at 5,874.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

