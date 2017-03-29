Hawaii Court Extends Ruling Against Trump's Travel Ban

A restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was extended indefinitely Wednesday night by a federal judge in Hawaii. Technically, Judge Derrick Watson converted the ruling from a temporary restraining order, which is only meant to last a couple of weeks, to a more lasting preliminary injunction. In its lawsuit against the executive order, the state of Hawaii claims the travel ban unfairly discriminates against Muslims. Earlier this month, federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland issued rulings blocking the executive order a day before it was scheduled to take effect. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has already ruled against the White House over its previous travel ban.
