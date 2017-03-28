Restoration Hardware Parent Shares Rally On Earnings Beat

RH shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after quarterly results for the parent company of Restoration Hardware topped Wall Street estimates. RH shares surged 8% to $41.05 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 68 cents a share on revenue of $586.7 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 66 cents a share on revenue of $584.2 million. For the year, RH forecast earnings of $1.78 to $2.19 a share on revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion. Analysts expect $1.94 a share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
