RBS Ups Shareholder Settlement Offer Before Trial: Report

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has proposed a 43.5 pence-per-share settlement with the RBoS Shareholder Action Group over the lender's cash call in 2008, said a Sky News report on Tuesday. That is up slightly from a 41.5p-per-share settlement reached by the U.K. bank with four other claimant groups, Sky noted. The RBoS Shareholder Action Group is the last remaining claimant seeking redress over the �12 billion ($15 billion) cash call that came before RBS collapsed into government control.
