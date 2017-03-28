Oil Prices End At Highest Level In About a Week

Oil futures rose Tuesday, as news of disruptions to crude production in Libya helped prices settle at their highest level in roughly a week. Prices also got a boost from some expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend its deal on global output cuts past June. May West Texas Intermediate crude rose 64 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $48.37 a barrel. That was the highest finish since March 20, according to FactSet data.
