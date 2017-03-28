Amazon Adding 1,000 Full-time Jobs With New Virginia Fulfillment Center

Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will add 1,000 new full-time associates in Virginia when it opens a fulfillment center in Clear Brook. The company has 3,500 full-time hourly employees at three existing Virginia fulfillment centers. The new Clear Brook facility will cover more than one million square feet. Employees there will pick, pack and ship larger items like big-screen televisions and patio furniture. Amazon announced in January that it will add 100,000 full-time jobs over the following 18 months. Amazon shares closed Tuesday up 1.1%, and shares are up 47.6% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 15.8% for the past 12 months.
