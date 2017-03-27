On Our Radar

Stocks Slide On Doubts Over Trump Agenda

By Anora Mahmudova Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The U.S. stock market fell sharply on Monday as investors' confidence in Trump administration's ability to implement fiscal policy changes was dented after a health-care bill was scrapped ahead of a House vote last week. Lower oil prices put pressure on energy companies. Meanwhile, financials continued their slide, with big banks among top decliners. Bank of America Corp. fell more than 3% at the open. The S&P 500 opened 18 points, or 0.8%, lower to 2,325. The Nasdaq Composite fell 50 points, or 0.9%, to 5,777. The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 145 points, or 0.7%, to 20,448.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.