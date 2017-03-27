Stocks Slide On Doubts Over Trump Agenda

The U.S. stock market fell sharply on Monday as investors' confidence in Trump administration's ability to implement fiscal policy changes was dented after a health-care bill was scrapped ahead of a House vote last week. Lower oil prices put pressure on energy companies. Meanwhile, financials continued their slide, with big banks among top decliners. Bank of America Corp. fell more than 3% at the open. The S&P 500 opened 18 points, or 0.8%, lower to 2,325. The Nasdaq Composite fell 50 points, or 0.9%, to 5,777. The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 145 points, or 0.7%, to 20,448.
