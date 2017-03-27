Stocks Slide After Health-Care Setback Sparks Doubt Over Trump Tax Reform

U.S. stock-market indexes opened lower on Monday – with the Dow shedding more than 100 points – after President Donald Trump failed to garner needed Congressional support last week to pass health-care reform, casting doubt on the new commander-in-chief’s ability to get other pro-growth fiscal policy proposals across the finish line.

Continue Reading Below

“Incredibly, at a time when the Republicans control both the House and the Senate, we are faced with a position where internal factions mean Trump still cannot get the required support to make a meaningful impact as president,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track for an eight-day losing streak -- its longest in more than 5-1/2 years as it shed 114 points, or 0.56% to 20483. The broader S&P 500 gave up 10 points, or 0.44% to 2333 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erased 18 points, or 0.33% to 5809 points.

Investors sought the safety of defensive sectors including utilities and telecommunications, while risk-sensitive sectors including financials, materials, and industrials – those that would stand to benefit most from Trump’s tax reform, infrastructure spending, and deregulation proposals – suffered the steepest declines. Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) were among the Dow’s biggest decliners – each falling at least 1.5%.

The U.S. dollar, which had found strength from Trump’s fiscal policy promises, dropped to its lowest level since November 11 while safe havens including gold and government debt saw a bid higher. The precious metal jumped 0.94% to $1,263 a troy ounce while the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 0.049 percentage point to 2.353% and the longer-term 30-year bond yield declined 0.036 percentage point to 2.963%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

In brief remarks from the Oval Office Friday afternoon, after House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled the planned vote on the GOP’s American Health Care Act would not move forward, Trump said the White House would regroup its legislative agenda and quickly shift focus to tax reform.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Though the president’s promise for lower taxes is a goal long cheered by Wall Street, investors are hesitant to continue bidding risk assets higher until they see material progress on the horizon. It all depends on how Trump’s team regroups after its first defeat and how quickly they can convince the market they can get things done, said Art Cashin, UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange.

“If they project that tax reform may be health care 2.0, then markets could suffer greatly. Markets will live and die by how ‘polished’ the new effort [is]. Work around the budget and the debt ceiling will also be watched carefully,” he said.

Indeed, the CBOE’s VIX index, a gauge of investor anxiety on Wall Street, continued to trade at elevated levels relative to the months since Trump’s election, rising to 15 on Monday. A normal level is between 12 and 14.