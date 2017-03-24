U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher, But On Track For Worst Week Since November

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Dow rebounding after six straight daily losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 20,696. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to 2,350. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.4% to 5,840. Despite the rise on the day, major indexes were on track for their worst weekly performance since November. Investors continued to watch the situation in Washington, where a postponed vote on a key health-care bill is scheduled to take place. Market participants are watching the outcome largely for clues to the fate of other elements of President Donald Trump's agenda, including corporate tax cuts. Health-care stocks could be volatile as details emerge on the likelihood of its passage; the sector opened with a gain of 0.1%. Among the day's biggest movers, Micron Technology Inc. jumped 12% a day after giving a strong outlook.
