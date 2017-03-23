WideOpenWest, 6th Largest Cable Provider, Files To Go Public

WideOpenWest Inc., a cable TV provider, filed to go public Thursday in an offering of up to $100 million. The cable provider, which says it is the sixth largest in the U.S., reported revenue of $1.24 billion in 2016, up from $1.22 billion in 2015. It swung to a profit of $26.3 million in 2016, from a loss of $48.7 million in 2015. WideOpenWest plans to list under the symbol "WOW" and has not yet designated an exchange. The company has not yet set a price range and the $100 million is likely a placeholder amount. UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse are the underwriters on the offering.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.