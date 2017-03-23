Watch Live: Day Four of Hearing for Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Lower as Focus Firmly on Health Care Vote

Markets Reuters

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, as House Republicans introduce their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, as House Republicans ... introduce their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

Expand

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,625.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,344.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,809.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments