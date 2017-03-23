Stocks Open Lower As As Investors Focus On Health-care Vote

The U.S. stock market opened lower on Thursday, with investors cautious in a day that may deliver a House vote on the health-care bill. A failure to pass the bill may undercut investor confidence in the Trump administration's ability to implement other policy changes. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, lower at 2,345. Shares of Ford Motors dropped sharply after downbeat earnings outlook for the first quarter. The Nasdaq Composite opened off 11 points, or 0.2%, at 5,810. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 24 points, or 0.1%, to 20,635.
