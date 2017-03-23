Samsung Electronics says difficult to adopt holding company structure

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.

Continue Reading Below

"We will review various aspects including legal and tax-related issues and report the findings to shareholders," Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"But there are negative effects that would arise from transitioning to a holding company so it does not appear it will be easy to do so at present."

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)