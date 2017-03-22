Winnebago Profit And Sales Rise Above Expectations

Winnebago Industries Inc. reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that rose to $15.3 million, or 48 cents a share, from $9.4 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of 44 cents. Revenue increased 64% to $370.5 million from $225.7 million, boosted by the inclusion of sales from the recently purchased Grand Design. That exceeded the FactSet consensus of $338.4 million. The recreational vehicle seller said motorized revenue for the quarter to Feb. 25 fell 3% to $198.9 million, as a 5.2% decline in average selling prices offset a 3.6% rise in unit deliveries. Towable revenue rose 14% to $171.6 million. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has dropped 12% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.7%.
