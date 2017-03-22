Scottish Lawmakers' Debate On Independence Halted After London Attack

The Scottish parliament's debate related to a new independence referendum was suspended on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report citing the lawmaking body's speaker. The halt came after shots were fired near the U.K.'s Houses of Parliament in London, in an apparently concerted attack including the stabbing of a policeman and a car driving at people outside the building. Authorities said they were treating the attack as a terrorist incident. Scotland has appeared headed for a second independence referendum, sparked by the U.K.'s planned exit from the European Union.
