Here's Why Duluth Holdings Inc Is Soaring

What happened

Continue Reading Below

In response to an earnings report that showed fourth-quarter results soaring past Wall Street's projections, shares of the niche retailerDuluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH)rose by more than 12% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Image source: Getty images.

So what

Here's a review of the key numbers from the quarter that put traders in a good mood:

Revenue rose 24% to $174.7 million, driven by15% growth in direct sales and 106% growth in retail sales. This figure was far better than the $163 million in revenue that market watchers had expected.

The promotional retail environment caused gross margins to fall by 70 basis points to55.4%. When combined with higher spending on new-store openings and a surging tax bill, this resulted in a net income decline of 20% to $14 million, or $0.43 per share. However, this figure easily exceeded the$0.34 in earnings per share (EPS) that Wall Street was expecting.

Duluth opened two new retail stores during the fourth quarter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Duluth's management team is targeting10 to12 new store openings and isoffering up the following guidance:

Metric 2016 Actual 2017 Guidance Year-Over-Year

Change at Midpoint Revenue $376 million $455 million to $465 million 22% Adjusted EBITDA $41.2 million $47 million to $49.5 million 15% GAAP EPS $0.66 $0.66 to $0.71 4%

Duluth Trading's 2017 guidance. Data source: Duluth Holdings.

By contrast, Wall Street expects only $444 million in revenue and EPS of $0.69 for the full year.

The better-than-expected fourth-quarter results mixed with bullish revenue guidance for 2017 sent the company's share price soaring.

Now what

Eagle-eyed investors might notice that Duluth's 2017 guidance falls a bit short of the company's long-term financial growth targets. Specifically, management had previously told investors to expect top-line growth of 20% and net income growth of 25%. Since the company'sprofit guidance is lower than its long-term target, CEO Stephanie Pugliese stated the following:

We continue to believe these goals are achievable in the long term; however, over the next 18 to 24 months, we will be making substantial investments in growth, primarily by scaling our retail store expansion at a faster rate than previously planned.

Traders appeared to overlook this weak profit guidance and sent shares screaming higher anyway. This reaction hints that they applaud the company's decision to forgoshort-term profits in exchange for turbo-charging the top line. That's a trade-off that I, for one, applaud, so I can't blame the markets for bidding up shares today.

10 stocks we like better than Duluth Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Duluth Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2017



Brian Feroldi has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Duluth Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.