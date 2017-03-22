The Best Cash-Back Credit Cards in March

Making purchases can be fun, but paying for those purchases generally isn't. A cash-back credit card can take some of the pain away. If you choose your credit card(s) wisely, you can reap significant financial rewards.

Here's a look at the best cash-back credit cards. They're suited for people who want significant cash-back rewards, but will vary in how perfect each one may befor you.

What to know about cash-back credit cards

First off, understand that cash-back credit cards vary in what they offer. Some offer a flat percentage back on all purchases. Others have tiers of percentages applying to different expense categories. Still others offer big rewards on purchases in specified spending categories that rotate every few months. Some cards offer a combination of these features.

Best cash-back credit cards

Below are seven of the best cash-back credit cards that can help you keep more cash in your coffers. Each offers a suite of other benefits, as well.

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express: This credit card offers some of the most generous terms: led by 6%cash back at supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in annual spending, after which it becomes 1% cash back), 3% cash back at gas stations, and 1% cash back on everything else. If you spend $6,000 or more at the supermarket (that's about $115 per week), you're looking at $360 or more in cash back just for that. The card does sport a $95 annual fee, but many people will find it well worth that. If you're not one of those, you might prefer the Blue Cash EverydayCard from American Express, which chargesno annual fee and offers 3% back at the supermarket, 2% back at gas stations, and 1% back on everything else. The card also has a special offer in effect as of this writing: If you apply by May 3, 2017, you can earn 10% back on what you spend at U.S. restaurants in the first six months -- up to earnings of $200. On top of that, you can earn $150 if you spend $1,000 on the card in your first three months. (Read our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred from American Express to learn more.)





Don't just apply for or own any old credit card. They may all look similar, but some will serve you better than others. Be sure to read the fine print and terms for any card of interest, too -- as some might delight or dismay you. Some, for example, may limit how big a balance transfer you can make, while others might be offering an enticing sign-up bonus. Many of the terrific cards above also require a good or great credit score -- so you might want to beef up your score before applying.

