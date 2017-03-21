U.K. Poised To Ban Electronics On Mideast Flights, Following U.S. Move

The U.K. is on track to ban laptops and other electronic devices on U.K.-bound flights from Middle Eastern countries, said a Telegraph report on Tuesday citing security sources. The British restrictions may differ from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new ban, which affects laptops and tablets, said a BBC report. U.S. officials have banned passengers from carrying most electronics larger than a cellphone into the cabin on direct flights arriving from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa. A key House Democrat who has heavily criticized President Donald Trump is backing the electronics ban affecting Muslim-majority countries.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.