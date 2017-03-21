LIVE: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch Testifies at Confirmation Hearing

U.K. Poised To Ban Electronics On Mideast Flights, Following U.S. Move

By Victor Reklaitis Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The U.K. is on track to ban laptops and other electronic devices on U.K.-bound flights from Middle Eastern countries, said a Telegraph report on Tuesday citing security sources. The British restrictions may differ from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new ban, which affects laptops and tablets, said a BBC report. U.S. officials have banned passengers from carrying most electronics larger than a cellphone into the cabin on direct flights arriving from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa. A key House Democrat who has heavily criticized President Donald Trump is backing the electronics ban affecting Muslim-majority countries.

