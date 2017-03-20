Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Worth $800K After FBI Find

Updated

The case of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey took an unexpected twist Monday. The FBI recovered not one but two Super Bowl uniforms worn by the New England Patriots’ star quarterback, and the pair of jerseys—worth an estimated $800,000—was found in the possession of a credentialed international reporter.

After his MVP performance in the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl LI, Brady revealed that his jersey had gone missing from the locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Local and federal authorities subsequently launched an investigation.

On Monday, the NFL said league security teamed up with the Patriots, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in the search, which also unearthed the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2015.

Houston police had labeled the theft a felony considering the jersey’s estimated value of $500,000.

In an interview on the FOX Business Network’s “Morning With Maria,” Steiner Sports CEO Brandon Steiner said the whole uniform set, including Brady’s helmet, pants and cleats, would likely fetch half a million dollars at auction.

Through a spokesperson, Steiner told FOX Business on Monday that Brady’s 2015 Super Bowl jersey is probably worth about $300,000.

The NFL said the two jerseys “were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.” According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the league believes “someone posing as international media” was responsible for the theft.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told a FOX 26 in Houston that his department tracked the missing uniform to Mexico.

The FBI hadn’t released additional details by the time of publication. The Houston police department, which participated in the investigation along with the elite Texas Rangers, scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon.