Oil Prices Settle At Lowest Level In Nearly a Week

Oil prices fell on Monday to settle at their lowest level in almost a week. Data last week showing a climb in active U.S. oil rigs raised concerns over rising U.S. production, while the removal of anti-protectionist language in the Group of 20 policy statement fed uncertainty over global growth. April West Texas Intermediate crude lost 56 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $48.22 a barrel--the lowest finish since March 14, according to FactSet data.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.