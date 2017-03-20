Lord & Taylor Launching Bridal Shops Through Partnership With Brideside

Lord & Taylor, one of the retail chains under the Hudson's Bay Co. umbrella, is launching a bridal shop-in-shop concept through a partnership with Brideside this spring. The new concept will be unveiled at Lord & Taylor stores at the Garden State Plaza in New Jersey and Tyson's Corner Center in Virginia. Brideside launched in 2014 as an online shop for bridesmaids dresses. It offers 12 designer labels and more than 300 styles, according to the release. These two Lord & Taylor shops mark the first partnership with a major retailer for the company, and the first brick-and-mortar locations outside of the company's Chicago showroom. Hudson's Bay shares are down 3.1% in Monday trading, and 43.1% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 15.8% for the last 12 months.
