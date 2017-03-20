Heico Sets Stock Split After Closing At a Record High

Heico Corp. said Monday that it will enact a 5-for-4 split of its common stock. The split will go into effect in the form of 25% stock dividend, payable April 18 to shareholders of record on April 7. The provider of products and services to a wide range of industries, including aviation, defense and medical, said the split will increase the common stock outstanding to 33.7 million shares from 27 million shares. "This stock split reflects our continuing confidence and enthusiasm in HEICO's long-term growth and financial outlook," said Chief Executive Laurans Mendelson. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has climbed 14% year to date, to close Friday at a record high of $87.82, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.
