Apple, Disney Stocks Help To Tip Nasdaq To Intraday Record

U.S. stocks on Monday pivoted narrowly higher in late-morning trade, aided by buying in technology and consumer-staples shares, which offset firm declines in the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 30 points, or 0.2%, at 20,945. Share gains in Apple Inc. , Walt Disney Co. and Caterpillar Inc. was contributing more than 20 points to the blue-chip gauge. The S&P 500 index was trading flat, and bouncing in and out of negative territory at around 2,378, with the consumer-staples sector, up 0.1%, and tech shares, climbing 0.3%, muting a 0.7% decline in energy , which was dragged lower by crude oil declines . Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2% at 5,911, and had set an all-time intraday trading high of 5,915.12 earlier in the session. Wall Street traders were closely watching a House Intelligence Committee hearing, including Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, centered on Russia's involvement with the election of President Donald Trump.
