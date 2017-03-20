3 Stocks on the Motley Fool Money Radar

In this video, theMotley Fool Moneyteam offers their quick takes on stocks they're watching across the apparel, healthcare, and wireless industries.

The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

This video was recorded on March 10, 2017.

Chris Hill: Let's get to the stocks on our radar this week. We'll bring in our man, Steve Broido, from the other side of the glass, to hit you with a question. Andy Cross, you're up first. What are you looking at?

Andy Cross: Nike. It's reporting some time in the next week or two. Obviously a well-known brand and well-followed here at the Motley Fool. Continuing to look to see if they can maintain some gross margin. And what's happening on the international growth side. I think it's a stock that's reasonably priced, I think it's a stock you can buy and hold through thick and thin, Phil Knight still tied to it, lots of great, amazing brand power at Nike. And Under Armouris struggling a little bit, so Nike may be the way to go.

Hill: And the ticker?

Cross: NKE.

Hill: Steve, question about Nike?

Steve Broido: What is Nike doing in the personal fitness space, aka Fitbitspace?

Cross: They pretty much got out of it with their Fuelband. I actually still have a couple of those at home, I'm looking at maybe putting them on eBay. They have gone the other way than Under Armour, who I think has spent close to $1 billion in that space. I think they're patiently saying, "We're going to own apparel and own it well."

Hill: Jason Moser, what are you looking at?

Jason Moser: We always talk about ways to get healthcare exposure, and one of the businesses I've been looking at, HCA Holdings, ticker is HCA, healthcare is tricky. You want to look for the leaders in the space that have advantages that are a bit more difficult to displace. I think the facilities themselves are pretty difficult to displace, and that's what HCA does. They operate 170 hospitals, they have 118 freestanding surgery centers all around the country. And I generally think, there's a lot of high fixed costs that come with a business like this, but healthcare, it's not like the restaurant business, it's pretty resilient and everybody is looking for it. So, generally speaking, I like what they're doing, and the stock has performed very well, that's why I have my eye on them.

Hill: Steve, question about HCA?

Broido: Do you worry in the face of the potential repeal of Obamacare and Trump stuff? Is this concerning to you, healthcare-wise?

Moser: Listen, I'm just trying to figure out a way to get done in the studio so I can get my emergency center and get this cough checked out, Steve.

Hill: Matt Argersinger, what are you looking at?

Matt Argersinger: I'm going with Crown Castle International, ticker CCI, I think last time I was on the show I mentioned American Tower, I just love the wireless infrastructure space. You have one of the biggest tower operators here, alongside American Tower. Crown Castle, nice 4% dividend yield.

Hill: Steve, question about CCI?

Broido: Who's your cellphone provider?

Argersinger: I'm an AT&Tguy. Regrettably, sometimes.

Hill: Steve, three very different businesses. Do you have a stock you want to add to your watch list?

Broido: I'm going healthcare today. I like it.

