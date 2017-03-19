3 Awful Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 70

The Social Security Administration considers the "full retirement age" to be 66. However, you can actually claim your benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70.

Continue Reading Below

People delay claiming benefits because their monthly checks get bigger for every year they wait. While that can sometimes make waiting a smart idea, here are three instances in which waiting is not the best option:

Image Source: Getty Images.

1. You're worried that your benefits will get cut if you continue to work

Many people choose to stay in the work force into their late 60s and beyond. Those who do might mistakenly believe that if they claim benefits while they are still working, they'll be forced to take a reduced benefit. As a result, they might think the smart move is to wait until age 70 to minimize the hit.

While it is true that a person's benefits will be cut if they claim while they are working, this only applies to workers who claim prior to their full retirement age. Thus, if you start taking benefits the moment you reach your full retirement age -- which currently ranges from66 to 67 based on birth year-- your benefits won't be reduced at all.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

2. You're in poor health but want the biggest paycheck possible

While it is true that monthly Social Security checks grow by about 8% for every year that you wait, some people forget to factor in that they'll miss out on years of payments if they delay taking benefits.

As a quick example, assume that yourmonthly benefit is $1,000 at full retirement age. If you file at age 62 you'll only get $750 per month. Meanwhile, if you wait until age 70 the payout will be $1,320 per month. That $570 monthly difference might sound like acompelling reason to wait.However, you also have to factor in that you could have received $750 a month for eight years if you choose to take benefits as early as possible. That's a total of $72,000in payments, which means that it would take more than a decade of waiting just to break even.

If you are in excellent health and longevity runs in your family, perhaps waiting is the right move to make. However, if youhave a serious health condition that is likely to get worse, waiting isn't likely to pay off.

3. Your trying to take advantage of a former loophole

For decades many couples took advantage of a strategy called"file-and-suspend" in order to maximize their benefits. This plancalls for the spouse with the higher benefits to file for Social Security at full retirement age so the other spouse could start collecting the maximum spousal benefit immediately. From there, the breadwinning spouse would suspend his or her benefits, allowing them to continue to grow. At age 70, the benefits would be turned back on, thereby maximizing the couple's total payout.

While this was a great strategy to consider, it is no longer a viable option. The reason is that law makerschanged the rules so that when a primary worker suspends his or her benefits, all other benefits based on that worker's earnings history stop too.

If youare planning on delaying your benefits until age 70 to simply try and take advantage of this loophole, you're barking up the wrong tree.

The $15,834 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $15,834 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after.Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.