Stocks Finish Higher For Week Following Trump, Merkel Meeting

U.S. stocks finished higher for the week Friday but the Dow industrials and S&P 500 closed lower on the session after President Donald Trump German Chancellor Angela Merkel had their first official meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 19.93 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 20,914.62, led lower by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. . For the week, the Dow closed up less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 index closed down 3.13 points, or 0.1%, at 2,378.25, with financial and health-care stocks weighing on the index and utilities and telecom leading gains. For the week, the S&P 500 closed up 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite index finished up 0.24 points at 5,901.00, for a 0.7% gain on the week.
