Dow Held Back As Goldman's Stock Price Drop Overrules Majority's Gains

The majority doesn't rule the Dow Jones Industrial Average , which is slipping 2 points in midday trade although 18 of 30 components are trading higher. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock is primarily to blame for the weakness in the Dow, which is a price-weighted index, rather than market-capitalization weighted like the S&P 500 . Goldman's stock shed $3.82, or 1.5%, as a decline in Treasury yields weighed on the financial sector. That price decline is shaving about 26 points off the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Boeing Co.'s stock , up $1.62, or 0.9%, is the Dow's biggest price gainer, but is adding just 11 points to the Dow's price.
