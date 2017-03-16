Oil Rises as Fall in U.S. Stockpiles Provides Relief

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles boosted market sentiment.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.1% to $52.36 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 1% at $49.34 a barrel.

The reversal of a trend of rising U.S. stocks provided some relief to bullish investors having seen the market hammered 10% lower last week after U.S. inventories hit a fresh all-time high.

Crude levels in U.S. storage fell by 237,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday in its weekly update.

"It's steadied the nerves in the market, at this stage I would call it a correction rather than a renewed rally," said Ole Hansen, commodities analyst at Saxo Bank.

Oil prices had traded within a $4 range since the start of the year, until last week when doubts over whether production cuts were achieving their aim of draining a global cut sent prices tumbling.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia agreed late last year to cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day for six months starting January. Even with last week's losses, prices remain around 11% higher than they were before the OPEC agreement was reached Nov. 30.

The draw in U.S. stocks was mainly due to the drop in imports, particularly those from OPEC members who are cutting production to comply with an agreement. However, Saudi Arabia is indicating that it won't keep cutting back oil output unless other big petroleum producers fully join its effort. And analysts said it was premature to say the weekly data was bullish given U.S. stocks remain 7% above year-ago levels.

"We need more data to get confirmation that OPEC exports to the U.S. are slowing," said Mr. Hansen, adding that refineries are starting to come out of maintenance which would also help drain the overhang of crude.

At the same time, U.S. producers are eagerly taking advantage of higher prices by cranking up production. In the past week, EIA data showed U.S. output hit a 13-month high at 9.1 million barrels a day. Year-to-date, U.S. production has risen by almost 2%.

The EIA also raised its latest forecast on U.S. production, tipping production there will reach 9.2 million barrels and 9.7 million barrels this and next year respectively.

"The EIA expects higher U.S. oil output because the number of U.S. oil rigs operating has nearly doubled from the low set last May," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The data, he added, also suggests that oil prices around $50 a barrel are encouraging the restart of idled U.S. shale oil output.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 1.4% to $1.61 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $461.75 a metric ton, up $6.75 from the previous settlement.