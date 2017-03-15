Yahoo Hackers, Including Russians, to Face Federal Charges: Sources

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday plans to announce charges against individuals allegedly responsible for the massive data breach that targeted Yahoo (YHOO) accounts and threw a wrench into Verizon’s (VZ) buyout of the company, sources told FOX News.

Continue Reading Below

A law enforcement source told FOX News that Russians are among those being charged, but couldn’t say whether those individuals acted on behalf of the Kremlin.

Yahoo disclosed in September that hackers broke into its network in 2014 and stole personal data linked to more than 500 million accounts. At the time, Yahoo said it believed the breach was carried out by a “state-sponsored actor.”

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company also said in December that a separate cyber-attack in 2013 affected more than a billion Yahoo users.

The data breaches nearly derailed a deal for Verizon to acquire Yahoo’s core business. In February, the two sides came to a revised agreement, giving Verizon a $350 million discount versus the original offer. Verizon will now buy Yahoo for $4.48 billion.