On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Flat as Rate Hike Looms Large

Markets Reuters

Traders gather at the booth that trades Abbott Laboratories on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders gather at the booth that trades Abbott Laboratories on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Copyright Reuters 2016)

U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.41 points, or 0.01 percent, at 20,900.57, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,372.1 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,863.55. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments