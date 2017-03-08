Oil Falls as U.S. Inventories Rise for 9th Straight Week

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Energy reported a much larger increase than expected in domestic crude inventories, feeding concerns the supply glut could persist even as OPEC seeks to prop up prices with output curbs.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.2 million barrels in the last week, quadruple analysts' expectations for an increase of 2 million barrels, as refineries cut output and imports rose, data from Energy Information Administration showed.

Prices had weakened overnight after data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed late on Tuesday inventories rose by more-than-forecast 11.6 million barrels last week.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 63 cents, or 1.13 percent at $55.29 a barrel at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). U.S. crude fell 70 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $52.44.

U.S. gasoline futures, meanwhile did extended gains, rising as much as 1.5 percent after EIA data showed the biggest weekly drawdown in stockpiles since 2011.

"This report runs the gamut in terms of extremes, with a huge 8.2 million barrel build to crude stocks tilted bearish, large draws to the products distinctly bullish," said Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at ClipperData.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"Crude stocks were bolstered by rebounding imports, while both gasoline and distillates draws were exacerbated by higher implied demand."

It was the ninth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies. The market is also concerned about resurgent U.S. drilling activity.

On Tuesday, the EIA's latest monthly outlook forecast that U.S. crude production in 2017 would rise by 330,000 barrels per day to 9.21 million bpd, a bigger rise than previously forecast.

Oil prices have been supported by a supply cut that started on Jan. 1 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other non-members. Data has suggested high compliance with the deal.

Kuwait Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouq said on Wednesday that OPEC's compliance with an oil output cut stood at 140 percent in February, while non-OPEC members compliance was 50-60 percent.

Total output reductions have exceeded 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) out of almost 1.8 million bpd pledged, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday. He said the results exceeded low market expectations.

Also supporting oil prices, China's crude imports rose in February to the second-highest level on record.

Pressuring oil prices were expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next week, which lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies, making greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. (By Devika Krishna Kumar; Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Ethan Lou in Calgary and Keith Wallis; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Gregorio)