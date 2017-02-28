On Our Radar

FOX News Exclusive: Trump Says 'Revved Up Economy' Will Pay For Budget Proposals

Politics Reuters

Donald Trump AP, Trump AP FBN

(AP)

President Donald Trump said he believes the extra $54 billion dollars he has proposed spending on the U.S. military will be offset by a stronger economy as well as cuts in other areas.

"I think the money is going to come from a revved up economy," Trump said in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday, hours before he was to address a joint session of Congress.

"I mean you look at the kind of numbers we're doing, we were probably GDP of a little more than 1 percent and if I can get that up to 3 or maybe more, we have a whole different ball game.  It's a whole different ball game."

 

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Catherine Evans)