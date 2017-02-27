On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Lower as Tech Stocks Drag

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. From left are, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Trump, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, ... and Ford CEO Mark Fields. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.35 points, or 0.09 percent, at 20,803.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,364.5 and the Nasdaq composite was down 11.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,834.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

