Asian Shares Lower as Investors Await Trump's Tax Reforms

A decline in financial stocks in Asia weighed on indexes amid a drop in bond yields and concerns about delays to U.S. tax reforms.

The Nikkei Stock Average lost 0.3%, with its index tracking banks dropping 0.3%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond fell to 0.065%, its lowest level since Jan. 25. Yields on the two-year U.S. Treasury paper, meanwhile, dropped to 1.192% from 1.224% Wednesday.

Japanese insurers invest heavily in government bonds and are sensitive to daily shifts in sovereign yields.

Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings declined 0.5% and insurer T&D Holdings fell 0.9%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was recently down 0.4%, with Ping An Insurance declining 0.8% and Bank of China losing 0.7%.

The drop in bond yields came amid concerns that discussions on keenly anticipated U.S. tax reforms may drag on late into the summer.

Pressure was already building up in markets following slightly dovish comments on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve, seen in the release of minutes from the central bank's February meeting. This created doubt about the health of the U.S. economy, which was reflected in lackluster performance overnight in U.S. stocks.

Newly confirmed U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was widely expected to give some details on President Donald Trump's promises of fiscal spending, tax cuts and infrastructure spending. But in his first interview since his confirmation last week, Mr. Mnuchin said the administration was working with Congress to pass major legislation before the August recess.

"That's an ambitious timeline. It could slip to later in the year," he said. Markets had been expecting tax cuts and reforms to come as early as July.

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.1% in early Asian trade, below the 101 mark at 100.980 after overnight losses.

"The U.S. dollar lost some ground in London trade as bond yields edged lower, perhaps on mixed messages on tax reform from the U.S. administration," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

The Australian dollar was down against its American counterpart after touching three-month highs, with the U.S. dollar fetching just Yen112.70 in Asian morning trade.

Mixed earnings results and stretched valuations were leading to apprehensions, said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Investors seeking to sell stock and hold cash used this opportunity, he said. "This nervousness has amplified a little bit, bringing in the profit-takers."

Elsewhere in the region, South Korea's benchmark stock index, the Kospi, declined 0.6% despite consumer confidence there rising for the first time in four months and from an eight-year low in January.

Mr. Trump is set to address Congress on Tuesday, and may then give some outline of his policy intentions. However, there is some skepticism in Asia about how helpful those policies might be.

"Markets are reacting to the risk of delay in fiscal stimulus and unwinding some of the recent optimism that followed President Trump's phenomenal tax package remarks," said Mr. Spooner.

Doubts over an infrastructure push and fiscal spending in the U.S. hurt metal prices globally, pulling mining stocks like BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto down 3.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group declined 3.4%.

Waning expectations for a U.S.-led construction boom hit Japanese machinery maker Komatsu, which lost 4.3%.

Kosaku Narioka contributed to this article.

