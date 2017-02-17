Trump Administration Considers Using National Guard To Round Up Unauthorized Immigrants: Report

The Trump administration is considering mobilizing National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, the Associated Press reported Friday. Citing a draft memo, the AP said the White House is mulling the use of as many as 100,000 troops. The memo said the proposed enforcement would go as far east as New Orleans, La., and as far north as Portland, Ore. A senior assistant White House press secretary tweeted "not true" about the story but did not go into any detail.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.