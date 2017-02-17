Kraft Heinz to Pursue Merger Despite Unilever Rejection

U.S. food company Kraft Heinz has proposed a merger with Unilever, but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.

"Kraft confirms that it has made a comprehensive proposal to Unilever about combining the two groups to create a leading consumer goods company with a mission of long-term growth and sustainable living," Kraft said in a statement.

"While Unilever has declined the proposal, we look forward to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction."

Unilever spokeswomen did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Kraft said a further statement would be made as appropriate.

Unilever shares jumped as much as 14 percent to a record high. They were up 11 percent at 37.37 pounds at 1220 GMT, valuing the company at over 100 billion pounds ($124 billion).

($1 = 0.8051 pounds)

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely/Keith Weir)