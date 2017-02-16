U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher After Notching Best Record-setting Run In a Quarter-century

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday following their best record-setting run in a quarter-century. The S&P 500 index was flat at 2,350. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10 points, or 0.1%, to 20,621. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced four points, or 0.1%, to 5,823. The three benchmarks on Wednesday notched their longest streak of simultaneous record closes since January 1992. Cisco Systems Inc. shares rose after the company posted better-than-expected results late Wednesday. CBS Corp. shares slipped despite serving up forecast-topping earnings. Kraft Heinz Co. shares also fell despite the company posting strong earnings.
