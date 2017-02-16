Trump Says Flynn Dismissal Was Due To How NSC Chief Relayed Info To Pence

WASHINGTON – For the first time, President Donald Trump articulated the reasons he accepted the resignation of Mike Flynn as head of the National Security Council. Trump said it was because of how Flynn recounted his conversation with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Mike Pence, and Flynn's later account that he couldn't remember. Trump added that another reason he accepted Flynn's resignation is that he had someone in mind to replace him.
