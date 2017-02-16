Nu Skin Shares Skid As Revenue Shrinks

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. sank in Thursday's extended session after the skin-care products company reported lower revenue in most markets except Europe, Middle East and Africa. Nu Skin said its fourth-quarter earnings rose to $38.2 million, or 69 cents a share, from $35.8 million, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier. The result includes 10 cents a share tax charge stemming from a regulatory change. Revenue fell to $531.3 million from $572.2 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 79 cents a share and revenue of $561 million. The company said it will name a successor to replace Chief Financial Officer Ritch Wood, who is slated to take over as chief executive later this year, but did not elaborate further. Separately, the company hiked its quarterly dividend to 36 cents from 35.5 cents a share. Nu Skin skidded more than 8% after hours.
