House Speaker Ryan Says Plan For ACA Repeal And Replace To Be Introduced Later This Month

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that Republicans plan to introduce legislation for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act after Feb. 20, or President's Day. The House of Representatives' first day back in session is Feb. 27, according to its calendar. The timing is this way because "we're waiting for our scores" from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation, Ryan said. "Pending our drafting issues, we're going to be bringing it out after the... district work period," or the period between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 during which representatives are supposed to travel home for constituent issues. Ryan did not elaborate during Thursday's press conference about the details of the replacement plan, but his statement comes in contrast with reports from a Philadelphia retreat last month that Republican lawmakers could not agree on the plan's specifics. Ryan's announcement this week comes on the heels of a Humana announcement that the company plans to withdraw from the ACA's exchanges and a Wednesday statement by Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini that the health law was in a "death spiral."

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.