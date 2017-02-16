EIA Reports a Smaller-than-expected Weekly Decline In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that supplies of natural gas fell by 114 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 10. That was less than the decline of 126 billion expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.445 trillion cubic feet, down 303 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 87 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. March natural gas extended its decline, falling 4.8 cents, or 1.6%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.877 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.914 before the data.
