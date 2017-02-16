Dow Extends Record-setting Streak As S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record for a sixth session in a row while the broader market faltered on weak energy and consumer discretionary shares. An announcement by President Donald Trump that a new health plan to replace the Affordable Care Act is likely by March ahead of his proposed tax reform also dampened sentiment. Investors had been bidding up stocks in anticipation of Trump's tax cuts which are widely viewed as pro-business and supportive of the economy. The Dow rose 8 points to finish at 20,620. The S&P 500 fell 2 points to close at 2,347 while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 4 points to close at 5,814.
