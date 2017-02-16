Charter Communications Loses 51,000 Video Customers, As Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

Charter Communications Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that were better than Wall Street expected. The cable company reported net income of $454 million or $1.67 per-share for the quarter, after a loss of $122 million, or $1.21 per share during the same period a year ago. Analysts tracked by FactSet expected earnings to be $1.05 per share. Revenue for the quarter hit $10.28 billion, up from $2.51 billion in the year-earlier period and above FactSet's consensus of $10.23 billion. Charter said it added 345,000 total customers in the quarter, though on the video side Charter reported losing 51,000 customers. Charter shares were inactive in premarket trade, but have gained 74% in the trailing 12-month period, while the S&P 500 Index is up 24%.
