Arista Networks Shares Rally As Results, Outlook Top Street Views

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Arista Networks Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the cloud-networking software company's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Arista shares surged 9.3% to $109.48 after hours. The company reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 a share on revenue of $328 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $317.1 million. For the first quarter, Arista sees revenue of $320 million to $330 million, while analysts have estimated $304.7 million. Arista's results come after its larger competitor Cisco Systems Inc. reported healthy growth in software revenue late Wednesday.

