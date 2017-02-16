3 Things for GameStop Investors to Watch in 2017

Image source: GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock had a rough year in 2016, with its share price falling roughly 11%, and same-store sales down between 10% and 12%. While the company faces challenges as a result of the transition of software sales from retail channels to digital distribution, the tough outlook and lagging sales have brought its forward earnings multiple to roughly 7 and pushed its dividend yield to 5.8%, and a beaten-down valuation suggests the stock could bounce back this year if certain favorable trends develop.

Click through the presentation below for information on why collectibles and key product releases from companies including Nintendo (NASDAQOTH: NTDOY), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)are key points for GameStop investors to watch this year.

Teresa Kersten is an employee of LinkedIn and is a member of The Motley Fool's Board of Directors. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. Keith Noonan owns shares of Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool has the following options: short April 2017 $28 puts on GameStop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.