Russia Reportedly Deploys Controversial Cruise Missile

WASHINGTON – Russia has deployed a cruise missile that American officials say violates a 1987 arms-control treaty, potentially complicating relations with a Trump White House that had planned to seek more common ground, according to the New York Times. The Obama administration objected to the missile and had asked Russia to make it compliant with 1987 ban on intermediate ground-launched weapons. Yet Russia apparently has gone ahead and deployed a number of these new missiles that U.S. officials call a SSC-8. The Pentagon is considering options to counter the missile and shield NATO allies within its range, the Times said.
